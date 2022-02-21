Cui Bono? Who Benefits? If It Waddles and Quacks like a Global Warming Computer-Modeling, Impeachment-Pursuing…

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Cui Bono? Who Benefits?If It Waddles and Quacks like a Global Warming, Computer-Modeling, Impeachment-Pursuing, Disaster-Yearning, Public-Oppressing, Data-Padding, Vaccine-Linked Travel Document-Pushing, Dictatorial Lying Duck, then It’s Most Likely the Same Old Deep State CrewThe First Four Strings of the ApocalypseThe following is my sum-up what I would call a combination of Fauci-Gates-gate, some foreign help, and bringing in the fifth string of the Deep State, since these, the first four, were completely blown to hell:1. The first string: Obama and his use of US and foreign intelligence agencies illegally trying to dig up stuff then, failing that, to make up stuff...



Read More...