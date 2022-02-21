Domestic terrorists driven off Parliament Hill, disrupt school board meeting in Virginia

The accusation of “domestic terrorist” has become as ubiquitous as the the screamed cries of “fascist” in today’s political world.

Ontario: Trudeau’s, Ford’s and Watson’s heavily-armed jackbooted thugs arrested hundreds and made off with stolen trucks this weekend, dealing with what their regimes (federal, provincial, and municipal) declared to be domestic terrorists.

(While Glenn Beck hypocritically condemns the “domestic terrorist” truckers for failing to refuse to physically resist, then praises and quotes the 18th Century defenders of Boston against British tyranny for doing just that: resisting physically. Within minutes.)

Virginia: At almost the same time, OTHER “domestic terrorists” (so labeled by the FBI) disrupted a Montgomery County School Board meeting. A parent… well, let me quote Tom and crew at Rational News Review. They explain it better than I can:

“A Montgomery County, Virginia school board member stormed out of a recent board meeting after a parent used photos from the member’s personal Facebook page to illustrate her hypocrisy on masking. … ‘We sat here last year and listened to you guys preach about Gov. Northam’s executive orders and how we must follow them,’ she said, adding, ‘Here’s a governor who comes into office, but yet you don’t want to follow his orders,’ in reference to current Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order abolishing school mask mandates across the state. … ‘Here’s a picture of you, right here, on Facebook with a crowd of people with no mask on’ …. The pro-mask board member requested that a police officer escort the parent out of the building as she continued firing off her accusations, but another member interjected on the parent’s behalf …. the pro-mask board member stormed out of the meeting and time was called to conclude the exchange …” (02/20/22)

In other words, it seems that a terrorist (aka parent) was showing the school board that one of their members is a flaming hypocrite. And when the school board member tried to get the police to throw the terrorist out of the meeting, another school board member objected and the hypocrite fled out of the meeting!

(I think that even Glenn Beck might support the “terrorist” in this case, since all she did was talk and show pictures. She didn’t physically resist. But maybe not: she resisted the school board verbally and refused to be submissive. Among other things, she didn’t wear a mask to the meeting and so disobeyed “earthly rulers.”)

It does not matter, from a political point of view, if truckers or parents resist verbally or physically or not. The boot-licking media, the celebrities that are worshipped by much of society, and the government officials (elected or appointed) will condemn them as if they did.

And the Lord does not require that His disciples submit without resistance: as shown in both Peter’s and Paul’s actions in response to the actions of the Sanhedrin and other governmental bodies in the First Century. Remember, these were the same people accused of being atheists (because they only believed in one god, not all of them), cannibals (because they partook of the Lord’s supper – symbols of body and blood), participating in incest (because they called each other “brother” and “sister”), and of course enemies of the state, rebels, and revolutionaries (because they believed “we must obey God rather than men”).

No matter what Glenn Beck, other LDS, and far too many so-called Christians who fail to understand that Christ Jesus, in the words of Leviticus, “proclaimed liberty throughout the land and to all the inhabitants thereof.”

Resistance to tyranny cannot be passive. It should not be aggressive – initiating violence. It does not have to be actively violent, but it cannot ever be submissive.



