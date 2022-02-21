EXCLUSIVE: 'I love naked cuddles on a cold evening.' How senior Facebook executive was caught in a pedophile sting after allegedly grooming a '13-year-old boy' with sick messages and arranging to meet up in Ohio hotel room

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A senior Facebook executive caught in a vigilante pedophile sting last week was allegedly grooming a supposed 13-year-old boy with sick sexual texts, messages obtained by DailyMail.com reveal. Jeren Miles, a 35-year-old data center community development manager for Facebook company Meta, allegedly arranged to meet 13-year-old ‘Corey’ in a Columbus, Ohio hotel room after texting him that he wanted to ‘suck’ him, have ‘naked cuddles’ and telling him ‘I won’t have any restraint around you if I’m horny.’ Corey was in fact a fake account set up by vigilante pedophile-hunting group Predator Catchers Indianapolis (PCI) – who say police have...



Read More...