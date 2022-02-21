Graham calls to 'destroy' ruble, 'crush the Russian oil and gas sector' in response to Putin aggression

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., called to "destroy the ruble and crush the Russian oil and gas sector" in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. Graham made the call in a tweet thread posted after Putin's national address in which he recognized the independence of the separatist Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic areas of Ukraine. "When it comes to thugs like Putin disrupting world order and destroying democracies – enough is enough," Graham wrote. RUSSIA-UKRAINE: PUTIN TO RECOGNIZE INDEPENDENCE OF UKRAINIAN BREAKAWAY REGIONS: LIVE UPDATES "Putin’s decision to declare eastern Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions...



Read More...