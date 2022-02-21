Oil Soars After Arab Oil Ministers Turn Biden Down Again, Refusing to Open Oil Taps

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Oil prices climbed on Monday, pushing closer to the $100 barrel threshold after Arab oil producers agreed that oil production should not rise. The price of Brent, the global standard, rose by nearly 3.91 percent on Monday to $97.20, the highest price since 2014. Many traders believe is very likely to push above $100 a barrel soon. Over the weekend, ministers from Arab oil-producing nations met in Riyadh to discuss production levels. They said they had agreed that OPEC+ should stick to its current plan to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day. The Organization of of the Petroleum Exporting...



