Putin Delays Invasion Again As He Has A Dentist Appointment Today And He’s Already Rescheduled Twice

February 21, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MOSCOW—President Vladimir Putin has once again postponed his army's land invasion of Ukraine because he has a dentist appointment today and he's already rescheduled twice. Though the appointment is for a routine cleaning, the Russian president feels it would be rude to reschedule yet again.

