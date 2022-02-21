The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Putin Delays Invasion Again As He Has A Dentist Appointment Today And He’s Already Rescheduled Twice

February 21, 2022   |   Tags: ,

MOSCOW—President Vladimir Putin has once again postponed his army's land invasion of Ukraine because he has a dentist appointment today and he's already rescheduled twice. Though the appointment is for a routine cleaning, the Russian president feels it would be rude to reschedule yet again.

The post Putin Delays Invasion Again As He Has A Dentist Appointment Today And He’s Already Rescheduled Twice appeared first on The Babylon Bee.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x