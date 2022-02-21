Putin to Recognize Ukraine Separatist Territories as Independent – Kremlin

February 21, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin will recognize the independence of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics, the Kremlin said in a statement Monday, adding that he had informed the French and German leaders of his decision. "In the near future, the president plans to sign the order," the Kremlin said. It added that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had "expressed disappointment" over the decision in phone calls with Putin. This story is being updated.



