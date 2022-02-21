Responding to Ukraine tensions, Taiwan says it is watching situation with China

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Taiwan is closely watching the situation in the narrow strait that separates it from China and raising its preparedness in response to what is happening with Ukraine, the government said on Saturday, though it added the two cases were very different. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces in recent days as tensions over Ukraine have spiked. Taiwan last month reported the largest incursion since October by China's air force, with the island's defence ministry...



Read More...