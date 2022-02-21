Russia sanctions: to really hit them where it hurts, we must ramp up our oil and nat gas production to take away their main source of income

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The sanctions which the Biden admin are weak and ineffective. What’s funding Russia’s resurgence is that the price of oil and natural gas have skyrocketed since the Biden admin chose to shut down so much domestic production of oil and nat gas. The windfall Russia has reaped from their energy exports are fueling their expansionist dreams (combined with the limp wristed diplomacy by this Admin and the creation of a power vacuum by the current armed forces leadership focused on issues which make us appear weak). To reduce Russia’s war chest, announce the restart of domestic production and you’ll see...



Read More...