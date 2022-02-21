School district's 'race and equity monitor' declares vile graffiti is not racist after black student admits to it

February 21, 2022

Graffiti in a California school could have been racist if the hand that wrote it was white, but it is not so because it was done by a black student, according to the logic of the race and equity monitor for the Sacramento City Unified School District. Earlier this month, the words “White” and “Colored” were scribbled over water fountains at C.K. McClatchy High School. A black female student who was shown on video scrawling the words later confessed the incident, race and equity monitor Mark T. Harris said, according to KOVR-TV. Harris said because the student was black the...



