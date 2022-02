Supreme Court Approves Death Penalty For People Who Use Leaf Blowers Before 8 A.M.

February 21, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a huge win for the Rule of Law, The U.S. Supreme Court has approved the death penalty for anyone who uses a leaf blower before 8 A.M.

