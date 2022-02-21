US House candidate allegedly went on drunken tirade, vomited at pre-teen sleepover (guess which party)

An Oklahoma Democratic congressional candidate is under fire for allegedly verbally attacking several pre-teen girls while at the home of a friend who was hosting a sleepover with multiple middle school girls present. Abby Broyles, a candidate for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, went to the friend’s house on Feb. 11 and became more and more aggressive as she continued to drink wine throughout the night, according to NonDoc.com. The report states that Broyles insulted the girls attending the sleepover after becoming intoxicated, according to multiple people interviewed by the news outlet, who said she allegedly said one girl was an...



