WATCH: Trudeau's Deputy PM mocks freedom protesters with frozen bank accounts

February 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland commented on what information was given to financial institutions by the RCMP, and mocked those with frozen bank accounts by saying that the only way to unfreeze their accounts was to not be apart of "illegal" blockades. Freeland: "The way to get your account unfrozen is to stop being part of the blockade and occupation." pic.twitter.com/wSAAXMcBF6— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 21, 2022 "The RCMP has given to the financial institutions names of leaders and organizers of the protest and of people whose trucks were part of occupations and blockades. that is the only information,...



Read More...