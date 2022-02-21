Where A "Cheap Date" Still Costs A Fortune

A date can burn a hole in your pocket and, as Statista details below, in some cities, the cost of a romantic evening is absolutely extortionate.

If you meet someone from Switzerland on holidays and subsequently visit them with the intention of paying for dinner and drinks, you better start saving.

A "cheap date" in Zurich costs around $200. That's according to Deutsche Bank's 8th annual survey of global prices and living standards.

In the analysis, a cheap date is defined as cab rides, dinner/lunch for two at a pub or diner, soft drinks, two movie tickets and a couple of beers.

Some may disagree with Deutsche Bank's definition that such a date is actually "cheap". Nevertheless, Oslo, which is well known for its high prices, comes in second with costs adding up to $164. Copenhagen comes third with a date costing around $158 on average.

Things are cheaper in Cairo and Bangalore where a romantic evening would only cost around $42.