2022 Winter Olympics Goes Straight To VHS

February 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW YORK, NY—After televising the Winter 2022 Olympics for literally hundreds of U.S. viewers, NBC has announced plans to send full coverage of the Olympic Games straight to VHS.

The post 2022 Winter Olympics Goes Straight To VHS appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...