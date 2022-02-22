38,000 Strong Trucker Convoy Heading Friday to D.C. from L.A. for State of the Union

A 38,000 trucker convoy is heading to Washington, DC, from Los Angeles to protest pandemic mandates just in time for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on March 1. Kyle Sefcik, organizer and leader of the Freedom Convoy USA 2022, told WUSA CBS 9 that he is scheduled to leave Los Angeles on Friday and drive to D.C. The peaceful convoy will be composed of trucks and motorcycles and does not intend to gather at the Capitol. Instead, the convoy will protest near the White House and the National Mall with Christian bands and preachers.



