97.9 Percent of Prosecutors in L.A. County D.A.’s Office Union Vote to Endorse Recall of Lefty D.A. George Gascón

February 22, 2022 | Tags: News

On Tuesday, an overwhelming 97.9 percent of the prosecutors in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office union (ADDA) voted YES to endorse the recall […]

Source



Read More...