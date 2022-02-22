After The Midterms, All Democrats Need To Restart The Pandemic Panic To Take Control Are To Push ‘New Variants’ And ‘Waning Immunity’

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Democrats and “the experts” are talking, once again, like they’re interested in getting back to “normal” — or some “degree” of it! — because it’s an election year and they don’t want to see their power in Congress and in governors’ mansions completely wiped out come November. But don’t forget that they always have keys in their back pockets to bring back the miserable masks and their beloved social restrictions and mandates.They’re called “new variants” and “waning immunity.”It’s not like we haven’t seen these people pretend to care about getting past the pandemic before. They’ve always done it, usually by...



Read More...