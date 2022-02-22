Alabama House Committee Passes Constitutional Carry HB 272

February 22, 2022

On February 16, 2022, the Alabama House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee has passed the HB 272 version of Constitutional Carry. It will now be voted on by the House. From alreporter.com:The Alabama House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday gave a favorable report for a bill that would repeal the state’s law requiring a permit to carry a concealed weapon. House Bill 272, sponsored by state Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, would do away with the legal requirement for a person to have a concealed carry permit in Alabama, which is referred to as permitless carry or...



