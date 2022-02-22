AP EXPLAINER: Deciding when to use ‘invasion’ label in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized troops to cross Ukraine’s border into regions controlled by Russian-backed separatists, the White House initially stopped short of calling it an invasion. That changed on Tuesday, and key allies in Europe joined in saying Putin had crossed a red line. “This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine,” President Joe Biden said. But not all invasions are viewed as equal. Asked whether Putin’s decision to send in what he called “peacekeepers” amounts to an invasion, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said, “I wouldn’t say that’s a...



