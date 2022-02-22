The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Easier Than Pulling Them Over

A former Norwalk, Connecticut, police officer has been charged with five counts of third-degree computer crime and five counts of second-degree forgery. Police said that Edgar Gonzalez filed written warnings into police databases for traffic stops that he never performed. They began investigating Gonzalez after receiving a complaint from one of the drivers whom Gonzalez claimed he had stopped and issued a warning to.

