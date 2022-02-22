C R A Z Y: What’s a 5-Letter Word to Describe NYT Crossword Puzzle Attack on Capitalism?

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The New York Times appears to be drunk on its hatred of American capitalism. The liberal rag stooped to burying its Marxist swipes at freemarkets in its — *checks notes* — crossword puzzle. The 49th clue in the newspaper’s Feb. 22 puzzle read, “Vice encouraged by capitalism.” The pathetic answer: “Greed.” How clever. Did The Times consider the fact that it once courted hundreds of millions in bailout money from Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim Helu when its news operation was on the verge of financial ruin? AQR Capital Management Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer Cliff Asness slapped The Times...



