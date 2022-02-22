China’s Property Bubble Collapse Gets Worse: It’s impossible for the Chinese regime to contain the implosion of a sector that is 25% of GDP

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CommentaryA few months ago, when investors started to discuss the troubles of Evergrande, China’s largest real estate developer, many economists saw the problem as isolated and insignificant. The consensus message was that the real estate crisis was containable and that the Evergrande default would be a single case. However, Chinese defaults on local and overseas bonds rose to a record $43 billion in 2021, according to Bloomberg, led by widespread defaults in the real estate sector.Up until a week ago, the bonds of Zhenro Properties Group were seen as safe, and the company was widely perceived as a rare case...



Read More...