Cops, convoys, conservatives, and tyranny

February 22, 2022 | Tags: AMERICAN THINKER

What we've seen in Canada, and what I fear we'll see even more of in the U.S., causes one to no longer wonder where a tyrannical regime manages to find its Gestapo, its Stasi, its jackbooted thugs; they're already in place, uniformed, armed and well-regimented.



