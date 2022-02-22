Cotton, Rubio Among Those Planning to Boycott Joe Biden’s State of the Union

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Tuesday he does not plan to attend President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address, happening in one week, because of extraordinarily strict coronavirus measures in place for the event. Cotton is one of at least a few Republicans who have so far expressed intentions to skip the annual joint session address, which takes place in the House chamber. Spokesman James Arnold told Breitbart News, “Nancy Pelosi’s COVID theatrics are a joke and Senator Cotton will not be attending.”



