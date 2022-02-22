Daily Mass Gospel Reflection – The New Covenant Rock

February 22, 2022

FEAST OF THE CHAIR OF SAINT PETER THE APOSTLE MATTHEW 16:13-19 Friends, today’s Gospel spells out the importance of Peter’s confession. For it is upon this inspired confession that the Church is built. Not, mind you, on popular opinion, which is shifting and indecisive, and not on personal holiness, which is all too rare. It is built upon the inspired authority of Peter—and I say, “thank God!” We make this troubling and extraordinary claim that it is through a special charism of the Spirit that Peter and his successors govern the Church. Now, I realize that I have many Protestant...



