Daytona 500 Spectator Says 'F*** Joe Biden' Live on Air During TV Interview

A spectator at the Daytona 500 race in Florida said "f*** Joe Biden" live on air while being interviewed by a television news crew. During a live broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series motor race in Daytona Beach on Sunday, a Fox 35 Orlando reporter approached a man in the stand by the track and asked him what he was going to say on the finish line. "What do you think I'm gonna say, I'm gonna say f**k Joe Biden," the unidentified man replied. The shocked reporter said "oh no no no, we're not doing that" before walking away to...


