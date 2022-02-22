Dr. Jordan Peterson Tells Fellow Canadians They Have No Idea What Was Done to Them Yesterday

The fight for Canada’s freedom continues despite what Justin Trudeau and the legislature have done by approving the Emergencies Act to continue. The Liberal government won the vote 185-151 with the support of the New Democratic Party. Canadian psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson took to social media to remind Canadians of what the Emergencies Act was intended to do and to ask them if they believe the Trudeau regime is using it for that purpose. “Canadians, you have no idea what was done today in the name of — what? Safety? Punishment? What’s the rationale, even hypothetically? The Emergency Act was...



