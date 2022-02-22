Flashback: Romney calling Russia 'our number one geopolitical foe' prompted media onslaught in 2012

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Nearly 10 years ago, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney scolded his future opponent for telling Russian President Dmitry Medvedev he'd have more "flexibility" toward the country after his election. "This is to Russia, this is, without question, our number one geopolitical foe," he told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on March 26, 2012. "They fight every cause for the world’s worst actors. The idea that [President Barack Obama] has some more flexibility in mind for Russia is very, very troubling, indeed." Pressed by Blitzer, Romney then said the "greatest threat" America faced was a nuclear-armed Iran. But the perceived damage was done.



Read More...