Mark Lanegan, Frontman for Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age, Dead at 57

Grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan has died at the age of 57, according to a tweet from his personal Twitter account. Lanegan, whose 1985-formed Screaming Trees – along with The Melvins, Mudhoney, Soundgarden and others – laid the foundation for Seattle’s grunge movement of the 1990s, died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, KIRO-TV reported. The Screaming Trees released seven albums, five EPs and three compilation albums throughout their career, growing in prominence alongside Alice in Chains, Pearl Jam and Nirvana, the TV station reported. According to Variety, Lanegan followed his stint as the Screaming Trees lead vocalist with a prolific...



