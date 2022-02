Midterm Analysis: GOP to Win House Based on Democrat Retirements Alone

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

House Republicans are scheduled to pick up at least ten House seats due to Democrat retirements alone, according to an analysis by left-leaning Punchbowl News. Republicans are only in the minority by five seats with 30 total Democrat retirements, the largest mass exodus in three decades.



