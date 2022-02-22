Mike Bloomberg Warns Democrats: Change Course Or Face Midterm "Wipeout"

Former NYC Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg published an editorial for Bloomberg Opinion that pulled no punches in a stern warning for his party:

"I continue to believe that a healthy and vibrant Democratic Party remains essential to beating back the Republican Party's dangerous turn toward authoritarianism and its tolerance for election subversion. But I am deeply concerned that, absent an immediate course correction, the party is headed for a wipeout in November, up and down the ballot," Bloomberg said in an op-ed.

He pointed to the recent decision to recall school board members in San Francisco as the latest sign Democrats are in trouble come midterms, who are already under pressure from Republican Glenn Youngkin's victory in Virginia's gubernatorial race and how conservatives nearly pulled off a massive upset in the Garden State last fall.

Bloomberg, once a Republican turned independent and now turned Democrat again, and ardent anti-Trumper, said the "earthquake that shook San Francisco needs to shake up our party before voters do it themselves in November."

Bloomberg sees the recall of three school board members in San Francisco as troubling for Democrats.

"The school board members failed to show any urgency in reopening schools even when it was clear that doing so was safe - and that remote classes were leaving students further and further behind," he said.

The members, who took time to vote on renaming schools while students remained unable to learn in person, "seemed more concerned with political correctness than educating children," Bloomberg added, echoing San Francisco residents who backed the recall.

Perhaps most insightfully, Bloomberg rebukes the current trend of revisionist history being peddled by Democrats:

"But the advice that party leaders are giving members of Congress — to 'correct the record' when Republicans criticize them on schools and culture — isn't going to cut it,"

Suggesting instead 'honesty' and accountability (we assume no sarcasm or humor was implied), positing that Democrat Eric Adams won the New York City mayoral election in part because he addressed concerns about how education was handled by his predecessor.:

"Voters need to hear from Democrats that schools remained closed for too long, and that improving schools means closing achievement gaps, not eliminating standards."

For Democratic lawmakers, the writing is on the wall: announce early retirement or possibly be voted out in an embarrassing landslide come November. Retirements for House Democrats jumped to a 30-year high last week, as one political observer explained, "it's bad out there for Democrats."

According to oddsmaker PredictIt, things don't look so bright for Democrats.

Bloomberg said, "swing voters decide the 2022 midterm elections, and right now, polls show they are swinging away from Democrats."

Is there any hope for the party as President Biden's Real Clear Politics polling numbers continue to slide and are now below former President Trump's for the same time in his first term?

Biden's favorable polling data is now tracking below Trump's.

Bloomberg's op-ed suggests things are bad for Democrats. It seems as people are tired of progressives and want more of the red pill, as Bloomberg cites Democratic research that shows:

"voters perceive the party as being too 'focused on the culture wars'"

Meanwhile, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, living in her liberal Washington, D.C. bubble, told ABC, "We have decided to win, and that's what we will do."

What does she mean by "decided to win"?