Mitch McConnell calls for 'toughest possible sanctions' against Russia

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday urged President Biden to impose the “toughest possible sanctions” on Russia after a top White House national security adviser said Russia's deployment of troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine constituted an invasion. “Now, the president, roughly at the same time we're meeting here, is addressing the current situation. What I hope he's saying, what I hope he's saying right now, is that from a sanctions point of view, we're gonna impose the toughest possible sanctions,” McConnell said during a Commerce Lexington event in Kentucky on Tuesday.



