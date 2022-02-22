Motion to extend Emergencies Act approved in House of Commons

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

OTTAWA — The House of Commons on Monday night approved the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, heeding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s warning that the “state of emergency is not over,” even though police ended a three-week occupation in Ottawa and reopened border points to the U.S. The motion to confirm the declaration of emergency passed 185-151, with the New Democrats voting in favour alongside the minority Liberal government. The Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois opposed it. The vote to approve the measures will keep them in place until mid-March at the latest and the Senate must also...



