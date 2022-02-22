The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

North Carolina Cop Jailed For Kidnapping Innocent Woman For A Parking Ticket, Shattering Her Teeth As She’s Cuffed (Video)

February 22, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Hickory, NC — In 2019, the taxpayers of Hickory, North Carolina found out that they will be shelling out $400,000 after one of their police officers lost his cool and smashed a tiny handcuffed woman into the concrete driveway outside of the jail. Chelsea Doolittle suffered a broken nose and multiple broken teeth as a …


Tags: ,
