Ottawa Senators Change Name To Ottawa Dictators

February 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OTTAWA—The National Hockey League announced on Tuesday that the Ottawa Senators are formally changing their name to the Ottawa Dictators to mark Canada's historic descent from being a democracy to being a dictatorship ruled by Trudeau.

