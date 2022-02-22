Patriots To Rally Thursday Outside Florida Jail For Political Prisoner Joe Biggs As He Faces Transfer to D.C. Lockup

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Patriots are going to rally in support of January 6 political prisoner Joe Biggs outside the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida at 10 AM ET on Thursday February 24. Staff Sergeant Joe Biggs served in the U.S. military in Iraq and Afghanistan and won two Purple Hearts and has been a leader of the patriot movement in recent years, serving as a member of the Proud Boys and a familiar face on InfoWars. “Joe Biggs is scheduled to be transferred from Florida to The DC Gulag on Thursday, Feb 24. Come on out and show your support...



Read More...