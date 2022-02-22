Prof. Ashutosh Bhaghwat vs. Me on Whether Social Media Platforms Should Be Treated Like Common Carriers

February 22, 2022 | Tags: free speech, REASON

The Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law hosted this debate last week as the inaugural event in their new Seigenthaler Debates series, cosponsored with The Free State Foundation and Catholic Law's chapters of the American Constitution Society, the Federalist Society, and the Law and Technology Student Association; Ninth Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke was kind enough to agree to moderate it. I much enjoyed it—it's always a pleasure to be on a panel with Prof. Bhaghwat—and I hope you do too!





