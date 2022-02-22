‘Professional’ thief with 96 prior arrests busted again at NYC Target

A self-described “professional booster” with 96 arrests on her record was nabbed again this week for allegedly stealing from an Upper East Side Target — and then released at her arraignment on Thursday, The Post has learned. Michelle Mckelley, 42, allegedly boasted about her “hustle” at the store on Third Avenue near East 70th Street, telling cops, “I haven’t got caught in a long time,” after her latest bust Wednesday, prosecutors said in Manhattan Criminal Court. “I’m a professional booster. Y’all are stopping my hustle,” the serial shoplifter allegedly told officers. Speaking to The Post after her hearing, Mckelley unabashedly...



