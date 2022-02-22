Psaki says binge-watching 'The West Wing' got her back into politics

February 22, 2022

Jen Psaki says she was inspired to return to politics after binge-watching “The West Wing.” The White House press secretary said during a recent appearance on Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast that she was a latecomer to the former NBC political drama, only getting her Bartlet administration fix after leaving the Obama White House in 2011. “I'm working at this consulting firm and I started watching ‘The West Wing.’ And I don't know what prompted me to watch it, but I binged the entire thing,” Psaki said. Before going on her viewing spree, Psaki said she had been “exhausted” by the...



