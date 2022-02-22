Queen Elizabeth Asked If She’s Taken Ivermectin For COVID, Responds With Definitive ‘Nay’

February 22, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BUCKINGHAM PALACE—Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus, and rumors have circulated about her taking Ivermectin—a well-known horse medicine, as treatment. Despite their best efforts, Buckingham Palace has so far been unable to rein in all the gossip.

