Record Low Dealers In Stellar 2Y Treasury Auction

In a day when risk assets have been sliding and safe havens were generally bid, only to see a sharp reversal earlier in the session which pushed Treasury yields sharply higher with 2Y yields spiking 12bps from session lows, there was quite a generous concession ahead of today's $52 billion 2Y auction.

And sure enough, the just concluded auction maturing on "leap" February 29, 2024 priced with stellar metrics all around, starting with the high yield which at 1.553 (the highest since Dec 2019) and sharply higher from last month's 0.990%, stopped through the When Issued 1.559% by 0.6bps.

The bid to cover of 2.638 was also impressive, and while not nearly as high as last month's 2.811, was well above the six-auction average of 2.56.

The internals were most notable, with Indirects, or foreign central banks, taking down a near record 65.58%, just below last month's blockbuster 66.0% (and far above the recent average of 56.2%) and with Directs doubling from 9.4% to 19.8%, meant Dealers were left holding just 15.65% of the final allocation, the lowest on record.

Overall, a remarkably strong auction with impressive foreign demand, and hardly an indication that the market is sweating the "9 consecutive rate hikes" which JPMorgan now envisions.