Red Parent, Blue Parent When it comes to masks, vaccines, and curricula, parents are divided over what matters most: parents’ rights, or the common good?

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

...Republicans are more likely than Democrats to want parents to be the only decision makers when it comes to protecting their kids from both the coronavirus and controversial ideas. In polls, they are more inclined to say that protecting personal liberty is more important than the common good; that masks and vaccines shouldn’t be mandated in schools; and that parents should get a say in what children are taught. “I feel like, as a parent, we know what’s best for our children,” Erica, a Virginia mother...told me. “If you want to wear a mask, please do. But please don’t force...



Read More...