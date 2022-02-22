Shooting Erupts At Popular Mexican Beach Resort Again As Cartel Turf-War Escalates

Tourists at a restaurant in the popular Mexican beach resort of Tulum were caught in the crossfire when a terrifying shootout interrupted their vacations.

According to local news Riviera Maya News, two people were killed and a third wounded at the luxurious Art Beach restaurant on Saturday night shortly after 2100 local time. Two young men were killed, and another was injured.

"The two murdered people were suspected drug traffickers," La Política Online said.

Readers have been well aware of the uncontrolled violence that affects the Quintana Roo state, which includes Cancun, Cozumel, and Tulum. Shootings are occurring increasingly in tourist areas where some have been killed.

Last month, two Canadians were shot dead by an unknown gunman at a ritzy resort near Cancun. In November last year at the Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, south of Cancun, hundreds of tourists witnessed a shootout between rival drug gangs. The frequency of attacks comes as drug cartels try to secure turf in popular resort towns to pedal drugs to tourists.

As early April 2021, readers may recall, we reported ""Crisis In Paradise" - Mexican Tourist Mecca Descends Into Chaos As Cartels Wage War During Spring Break," documented the rapid deterioration in the resort areas as cartels waged war on one another with tourists in the crossfire.

Here's more of what has happened in the tropical warzone in the last year:

We usually don't give out travel advice, but maybe skip out on popular Mexican beach towns for now until the chaos settles.