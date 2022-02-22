South Carolina doctors can prescribe Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID, says state attorney general

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Physicians have ‘especially broad discretion’ decision to prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, state Attorney General Alan Wilson affirmed. COLUMBIA, South Carolina (LifeSiteNews) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a growing number of state officials affirming that doctors have broad authority to prescribe ivermectin and other “off-label” treatments for COVID-19.In an opinion earlier this month, Wilson said that South Carolina law does not prohibit medical professionals from treating COVID with drugs, such as ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, that have been approved for other uses.“It is clear that an attending physician possesses especially broad discretion to prescribe what he or...



