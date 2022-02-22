The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW. “The building’s systems contained the event without the need for outside assistance,” the company said in a Feb. 15 statement on the outage. “There are no injuries to personnel. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the...



Read More...