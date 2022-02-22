The net closes on Hunter: First son's ex-girlfriend, 28 testifies for five hours to grand jury in tax probe about how he lived in Chateau Marmont for a month – where he learned to cook crack – and gave her thousands of dollars to spend.

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Hunter Biden's ex-girlfriend told a grand jury she was instructed by the president's son to withdraw thousands of dollars from ATMs and the two partied at lavish hotels from coast to coast while Hunter was in the throes of drug addiction. Zoe Kestan, 28, who goes by the social media handle weed_slut_420, testified for five hours at a federal courthouse in Joe Biden's home state of Delaware last Tuesday morning in the investigation focused on the president's son for alleged tax crimes.



Read More...