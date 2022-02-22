The Real Presence & Our Personal Relationship with Jesus

The Eucharist is Jesus Christ waiting for us to come to him day and night, waiting to share the treasures of his Grace with us and the people we Love. (Fr. Gerald Murray)If someone were to ask me what I think is the biggest single problem facing the Catholic Church today, I would answer that it is the widespread loss of faith in Our Lord’s Real Presence in the Blessed Sacrament.When you receive Holy Communion, the priest presents the sacred Host and says, “The Body of Christ,” and you say, “Amen.” That word “amen” is not just a ritualistic...



