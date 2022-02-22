The Real Terrorist Attack Trudeau Ignored
February 22, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYIn justifying his invocation of the Emergencies Act and turning Canada into a police state, Justin Trudeau falsely claimed that the Freedom Convoy was “not a peaceful protest” and asserted that “the blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety.” Unsurprisingly, however, Trudeau’s outrage was selective: on Thursday, Canada suffered a genuine terror attack that was not …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments