Top Economist: Sanctions for Russia Mean Higher Inflation for America

February 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

PODCAST:Bad presidents do not deserve to be honored on Presidents Day. George Washington was the greatest American in history. Joe Biden avoids taking questions to avoid giving stupid answers. Government’s solution to the energy crisis will be rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. NATO should have been disbanded with the fall of the Soviet Union. Bitcoin leads risk assets lower, in the opposite direction of gold. Markets are reacting more to inflation fears than concerns over Russia and Ukraine. Buying Bitcoin is better than shorting gold. Hex Coin scam epitomizes the problems with Bitcoin.



